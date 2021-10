DES MOINES, Iowa — I was not the biggest fan of 2018’sVenom. While I enjoyed a few of its aspects, especially some of the odd couple back and forth Eddie Brock and Venom had, there was a lot about it I thought needed vast improvement. Yet, I wasn’t as deterred from the idea of seeing a sequel as I am with, say, seeing Zack Snyder continue to ruin the DC Extended Universe. That is why I decided to go ahead and see Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO