Shuttle Overturns at Lost Lands Music Festival, Injures 9
Nine people were injured after a shuttle at the Lost Lands music festival overturned in Licking County this past weekend. According to local CBS affiliate WBNS, the accident occurred in the campground area at the 7500 block of Kindle Road around 6:30PM. One person was airlifted to Grant Medical Center and two people were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital with possible broken bones. The other six were treated for minor injuries by medics at the scene.edm.com
