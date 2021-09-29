Shuttle Overturns at Lost Lands Music Festival, Injures 9

Can’t make it to Legend Valley for Lost Lands 2021? Tune in to Couch Lands on Twitch to catch all the action from your favorite artists!. Headbangers from all over have flocked to Legend Valley to dance with the dinos once again at Lost Lands Music Festival this year. But if you’re feeling down and out about not being able to make it to the 2021 edition to catch artists like LSDream, Dirt Monkey, Kompany, Subtronics, 12th Planet, and plenty more during the Super Bowl of bass music – have no fear! Excision and his team are giving everyone staying home all weekend a chance to catch the action during Couch Lands.

