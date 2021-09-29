The Covered Bridge Capital Of The West Is In This Beautiful Oregon Town

Fall is here and the only thing more delightful than spending an afternoon taking in the beautiful foliage, is taking in the beautiful foliage at an old, covered bridge. While covered bridges are becoming increasingly harder to find, there’s a place in Oregon where these historic structures stand proud — and en masse! Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the “Covered Bridge Capital of the West,” and features six beautiful and easily accessible covered bridges. This fall, plan a day trip to this winsome little town, and delight in discovering these covered bridges for yourself.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

With six covered bridges all within a 30-mile radius, Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the West."

In fact, Cottage Grove is one of the best destinations for seeing the most covered bridges with the least amount of effort! The six bridges include some of the region's most significant covered bridges, including Lane County's oldest covered bridge (Mosby Creek) and the only remaining covered railroad bridge west of the Mississippi (Chambers Railroad Covered Bridge).

Centennial Covered Bridge is the first covered bridge on the route, and she's a beauty.

Next up: the Chambers Railroad Covered Bridge, a rare and beautiful bridge.

The oldest covered bridge in Lane County, Mosby Creek Covered Bridge is the only covered bridge that is still part of Cottage Grove's roadway infrastructure.

Hailing from 1930, the Stewart Covered Bridge has weathered many an Oregon storm, from rising flood waters to heavy snowfall.

Built in 1949, the Dorena Covered Bridge can still be crossed by vehicles; however, the road ends at the bridge, making it a popular (and incredibly picturesque) destination for events and weddings.

The last destination on Cottage Grove's covered bridge tour de force , Currin Covered Bridge boasts a red-and-white motif that sets it apart from the pack.

Have you visited the Covered Bridge Capital of the West: Cottage Grove, Oregon? What’s your favorite covered bridge in the Beaver State? Share it with us in the comments below!

Learn more about this unique and beautiful covered bridge tour in Oregon at the Eugene Cascades & Coast website.