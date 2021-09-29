The Covered Bridge Capital Of The West Is In This Beautiful Oregon Town
By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
7 days ago
Fall is here and the only thing more delightful than spending an afternoon taking in the beautiful foliage, is taking in the beautiful foliage at an old, covered bridge. While covered bridges are becoming increasingly harder to find, there’s a place in Oregon where these historic structures stand proud — and en masse! Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the “Covered Bridge Capital of the West,” and features six beautiful and easily accessible covered bridges. This fall, plan a day trip to this winsome little town, and delight in discovering these covered bridges for yourself.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you visited the Covered Bridge Capital of the West: Cottage Grove, Oregon? What’s your favorite covered bridge in the Beaver State? Share it with us in the comments below!
Learn more about this unique and beautiful covered bridge tour in Oregon at the Eugene Cascades & Coast website.
