HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a posthumous pardon for George Floyd. “We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines. In an April 28, 2021 letter to the Board, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated, ‘We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon.’ We urge Gov. Abbott to follow the Board’s recommendation and grant clemency.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO