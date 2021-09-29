TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Defends KK'S PRIEST's 'Cheesy' Lyrics: 'Cheese Got Me Nominated For A GRAMMY'

Tim "Ripper" Owens says that there is no competition between his former band JUDAS PRIEST and his new group KK'S PRIEST, in which he is joined by another ex-JUDAS PRIEST member, guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing. "I don't think we look at it [like that]," he told The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn in a new interview (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "There's one JUDAS PRIEST. They're JUDAS PRIEST. If [K.K. and I] wanted to take that angle, we would have called [our new band] KK'S JUDAS PRIEST. But I think fans are happy 'cause they know they do have two things that are the same vein, and they have K.K. back. I went nowhere — I've been putting music out like crazy — but they have Ken and I back together again. So there's no competition. I mean, how awesome would it be if we do shows with them? I don't care. I really don't. I love the guys in PRIEST. Rob's [Halford, PRIEST singer] my idol. And Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] and I are friends. But this isn't a competition. We're not trying to make it a competition or another JUDAS PRIEST. That's why we put an album out first; that was the difference. If we were trying to make it that, we would start touring right away, doing the back catalog."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO