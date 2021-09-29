Lonnie Halverson, 78

Lonnie L. Halverson, 78, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in his home under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, followed by his prayer service and Knights of Columbus Rosary at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at the church from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. A live stream of his services will be available on the funeral home’s website.