CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

FACT SHEET: Biden Admin Promotes Voter Participation, New Agency Steps

wnctimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgencies Respond to President Biden’s Call for All-of-Government Action on Information on Voting and Opportunities to Register and Vote. As President Biden has said, democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend, strengthen, and renew it to ensure free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people. Too many Americans face significant obstacles to exercising their sacred, fundamental right to vote. For generations, discriminatory policies have suppressed the votes of Black Americans and other voters of color. Voters of color are more likely than white voters to face long lines at the polls and are disproportionately burdened by overly restrictive voter identification laws and limited opportunities to vote by mail. Native Americans likewise face limited opportunities to vote by mail and frequently lack sufficient polling places and voter registration opportunities near their homes. Lack of access to language assistance is an obstacle for many voters. People with disabilities face longstanding barriers to exercising their right to vote, especially when it comes to legally required accommodations to vote privately and independently. Members of our military also face unnecessary challenges to exercising their right to vote.

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
@JohnLocke

Black Voters To Biden: No Thanks, Joe

Joe Biden has big political problems. Why? Because Americans are watching his actions and policy choices, and more and more aren’t liking what they see. Poll after poll is showing Biden tanking. Whether it’s stunning disapproval numbers for the president in the key state of Iowa, the dizzying bipartisan rejection of his cut-and-run withdrawal from Afghanistan, or his eye-opening drop among likely North Carolina voters in Locke’s Civitas Poll, there is no spinning what’s happening.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Voting Registration#Hud#Homelessness#Voting Rights#Black Americans#Native Americans
Shore News Network

Biden Admin Proposes Rule Protecting DACA Applicants From Deportation

The Biden administration proposed a rule that would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applicants from deportation, CBS News reported on Monday. The proposition will be open to public comments for 60 days after its expected publication on Tuesday, according to CBS News. Around 590,000 undocumented immigrant “dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children have work permits and deportation protection because of the rule.
U.S. POLITICS
MyWabashValley.com

Hoosiers encouraged to participate in National Voter Registration Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday, Sept. 28 marks National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday celebrating the US election system. In Indiana, new voters are being encouraged by state officials to register for the first time and existing voters are being asked to update their information. “Government works best when its...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
erienewsnow.com

Biden administration takes new steps to preserve DACA

The Biden administration Monday morning took steps to save the Obama-era DACA program that shields hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been the subject of ongoing litigation since it was established in 2012. President...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden steps into the breach

President Biden ramped up the pressure on his fellow Democrats Wednesday, calling a series of lawmakers to the White House in the hope of ending infighting and getting them in line. Why it matters: Divisions within the party are threatening to derail Biden's top priorities. After several weeks of letting...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Texas challenges Biden admin guidance on transgender worker protections

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has moved to block Biden administration guidance requiring that employers allow transgender workers to use bathrooms and dress in a manner aligned with their gender identity, following a separate challenge by 20 other Republican-led states. Paxton’s office, in a complaint filed in Amarillo, Texas, federal...
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliate, could loosen gun regulations in many parts of the country. In my view as a Second Amendment scholar, this case is also noteworthy in that how the court reaches its conclusion could affect the Second Amendment analysis of all weapons...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany: 'Parents found their voice and that is unacceptable' to Biden admin

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday saying, "parents found their voice and that is unacceptable to Biden administration." Her remarks come after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would probe threats targeting school board members around the nation after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) compared these recent acts to domestic terrorism.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy