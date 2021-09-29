Report: Alternative Protein Will Make Up 64 Percent of Global Protein Market
Together, the plant-based and cultured meat markets have experienced unprecedented growth over recent years as consumers worldwide begin to prioritize sustainable and nutritious foods. A new research report from the investor network FAIRR Initiative has found that the alternative protein market could amount to 64 percent of the global protein market by 2060. The report analyzed 25 major international companies including Tesco, Unilever, Nestle, and more to record how the growing alternative protein industry affected them.mykiss1031.com
