Super Size Me: The Aterra XL Is a $69,000 Camper for Your Large Truck

MotorTrend Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your big pickup truck in need of a sizeable camper made specifically for overlanding? Then you may want to ring AT Overland about its new Aterra XL. Designed for use on half-ton or larger pickups fit with 6.5-foot or longer flatbed trays, the 153.0-inch long Aterra XL allows two individuals (and even a pet) to live the overland life year-round. Yes, AT Overland claims its latest camper is capable of handling all of Earth's seasons.

