Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO