CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

October 2021: Wearable deals, save on Apple, Garmin, Samsung

By Ivan Jovin
gadgetsandwearables.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn activity tracker is always a great purchase. Anything that can help improve your health is worth considering. Essential reading: Top fitness trackers and health gadgets. We are not yet into end-year holiday sales but you can still pick up some pretty good deals. This includes popular wearables brands, including the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and more. To save your time we’ve scoured through the listings to bring you the best of what’s on offer.

gadgetsandwearables.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Marc Jacobs
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2021 - what to expect

Black Friday Samsung TV deals are coming, and are going to be in hot demand for gamers, entertainment bingers, and those just looking for a decent upgrade to their home TV setup - or those looking to add a new screen. And with good cause: Samsung TVs are some of the best going for any use, and there are always some great deals in the winter sales period. Strap in.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Today’s Discover Samsung deals feature the Galaxy Tab S7 and more

We start today’s deals with incredible savings from Samsung.com. The company is celebrating its biggest quarterly event that will keep on bringing great deals until Sunday, September 26. Today’s best Discover Samsung deal features the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that are currently receiving a massive 40 percent discount. In other words, you can grab one starting at $240.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Samsung Health#The Apple Watch#Polar Com
makeuseof.com

Automate Your Chores With This Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Deal

Having a robot keep on top of your cleaning sounds a bit like something from The Jetsons. However, fiction has become fact over recent years, as robot vacuums continue to gain popularity. Samsung is one company that has a share of the robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) market, with an excellent...
ELECTRONICS
AL.com

Samsung Discover event: Save $100 on Jet Bot Robot Vacuum and more

Samsung continues with its fall sales on Friday, Sept. 24. The “Discover Samsung” fall savings event, which includes discounts on its latest tech, is a week-long event. Today’s deal is $100 off Jet Bot Robot Vacuum will intelligent power control. On Thursday, the highlighted deal gets you up to 40%...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Country
South Korea
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Now $180 for First Time

Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB SSD has dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon. It's been priced around $200, as of late, but today users can purchase it for just $180. This price is a tad steep for a 1TB SSD but the difference here is mainly due to its PCIe 4.0 interface support and high-speed performance.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

The best Apple deals for September 2021

Welcome to T3's guide to the best Apple deals, bringing you the lowest prices on Apple's delicious smorgasbord of current products. 2021 has been a great year for Apple fans, with updates to almost all of the company's key products, including many with major upgrades. : the best prices on...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Apple Watch deals: When to preorder the Series 7, where to save on the Series 6

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 features a bigger screen, thinner bezels and faster charging. Contrary to rumors leading up to its introduction, however, the Series 7 did not introduce a radically new design. Nor any additional health features. Preorders open for the Series 7 on Friday at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). The new models start shipping on the following Friday, Oct. 15.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this insane deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic out in the market, savvy shoppers are likely on the lookout for Samsung deals involving the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Smartwatch deals continue to grow in popularity, and Best Buy’s Galaxy Watch deals are helping that trend with this $100 discount for the GPS, 41mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which brings the wearable device’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy