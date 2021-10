You have the chance to catch some live performances at the ALPLM in the coming days!. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 at 11am and 2:30pm: JON LANGFORD MINI-CONCERTS IN THE PLAZA. Alt-Country Music veteran, Jon Langford and his partner John Szymanski will perform in the museum’s plaza on Saturday September 25th – Visual and musical artist Jon Langford’s life and career started in Wales in the UK before coming to Illinois and discovering country music. He has pioneered the Alt-Country music genre with first the Mekons and the Waco Brothers among others. He tours all over the US and UK and has been based out of Chicago since the 1980s. Patrons at the museum will be treated to a free acoustic performance in our plaza at 11am and again at 2:30pm – the performance are free enhancements to our visitors regular admissions.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO