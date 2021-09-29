Ferguson man pleads guilty in 3-year-old son's shooting death

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man whose 3-year-old son fatally shot himself in 2019 after finding his father's pistol admitted Wednesday to leaving the gun within the child's reach. Rodney March II, 30, of the first block of Oliver Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of child endangerment. As part of plea negotiations, prosecutors reduced the severity of the charge from a class A to class B felony, which has a sentencing range of five to 15 years.