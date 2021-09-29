Covid close contact compromise?
Madison County school boards are now considering a mask-related proposal passed down from the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 23. Taking heed of the Madison County Health Board’s recommendations, Madison County Commissioners approved a scenario in which schools could forgo the current close-contact quarantine process in lieu of a new option which would keep students and staff in the classroom following a close contact with an infected individual.madisoniannews.com
