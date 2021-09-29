CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Woman Beaten After Telling Suspects to Return Stolen Car

By Luke Matsik
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 7 days ago
A Lubbock woman was assaulted by multiple suspects after she accused them of having stolen a car. KAMC News reports that the victim was riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with 2 suspects. She thought that the vehicle was stolen, so she told those in the car that they needed to return it. That's when the driver pulled into the 1900 block of Avenue O, accusing the victim of taking their money and punching her multiple times. This all happened a bit before 3 p.m.

