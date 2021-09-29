Lubbock Woman Beaten After Telling Suspects to Return Stolen Car

35-year-old Wayne Marcell of Connecticut has been charged with multiple child exploitation offenses surrounding a 14-year-old that was driven from Lubbock to Illinois. KAMC News reports that the girl, whose identity will remain concealed, was originally taken from her home in Georgia by 33-year-old Robert David Fyke in May of 2021. The 2 apparently had been using Kik and other social media platforms to communicate beforehand. Fyke took her to Lubbock, where she would stay for around 4 weeks before leaving for Illinois. She had been talking with Marcell on social media platforms.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO