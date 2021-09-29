New downtown Cedarburg business and nonprofit to support individuals with disabilities

CEDARBURG — A new business with a goal of supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities has opened up in downtown Cedarburg. Cedarburg Mercantile is owned by Mike and Cindi Purnell and Sam Bear and all the profits made from the store will be used to fund their non-profit organization, Bloom IDD. The goal of Bloom IDD is to help individuals with disabilities thrive in their adult lives whether in their employment or community. The organization will also help educate parents with children with disabilities about the resources that are available to them.