Urbana, IL

Weapons charge added for Urbana man already in custody for alleged drug, gun possession

By MARY SCHENK mschenk@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

URBANA — An Urbana man already in custody on a drug charge from earlier this year has had additional serious felony charges lodged against him related to a July incident. Corrion D. Brown, 26, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and armed violence, both Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison sentences upon conviction.

