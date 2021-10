Ahead of the opening of the V&A’s next blockbuster exhibition, Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution, the museum has announced that it has acquired the long-lost Third Imperial Egg. Recently rediscovered by a scrap dealer in 2011, the golden egg went missing in 1964 after it was sold at auction in New York. It later cropped up at a Midwest flea market, when a metal dealer bought it because of its weight in gold, but after becoming suspicious all was not as it seemed, they contacted Wartski, who confirmed it was the mysteriously lost egg.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO