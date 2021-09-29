CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks for the Memories! Manny Pacquiao Announces His Retirement

By Arne K. Lang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao has made it official. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the living legend announced on his twitter platform that he was retiring from boxing to give full attention to his political career. A member of the Filipino Senate, Pacquiao had previously announced that he is running for President next year when the term of the incumbent, Rodrigo Duterte, expires. By law, a President of the Philippines is limited to one six-year term. Duterte, 76, has been in office since 2016.

boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
