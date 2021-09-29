Thanks for the Memories! Manny Pacquiao Announces His Retirement
Manny Pacquiao has made it official. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the living legend announced on his twitter platform that he was retiring from boxing to give full attention to his political career. A member of the Filipino Senate, Pacquiao had previously announced that he is running for President next year when the term of the incumbent, Rodrigo Duterte, expires. By law, a President of the Philippines is limited to one six-year term. Duterte, 76, has been in office since 2016.tss.ib.tv
