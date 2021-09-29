CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looks like Scorn has been pushed back to 2022

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quiet delay for the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game. The creepy Giger-like horror game Scorn seems to be taking a little bit longer to launch. A new press release currently places it in 2022, rather than 2021. Kepler Interactive, a new “super-developer” group, announced its founding members today. This includes...

www.destructoid.com

