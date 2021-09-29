Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $41.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VSTO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 60.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $723.34 million, up 25.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion, which would represent changes of +66.39% and +24.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. VSTO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VSTO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.