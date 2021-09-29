CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0W27_0cCD63g700

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had one player who didn’t participate in practice to start the week, but quite a few players on the injury report otherwise.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmLmD_0cCD63g700
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Player Injury Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton Concussion DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Groin LP

DE Chris Jones Wrist LP

DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP

CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP

DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP

WR Mecole Hardman Hip FP

WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed Quad FP

WR Demarcus Robinson Knee FP

DB Chris Lammons Bicep FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Rashad Fenton was the lone non-participant for Kansas City in practice on Wednesday. He’s currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will need to work through it if he’s to play in Week 4.
  • The Chiefs have a lot of new injuries listed on the report, including a groin injury that limited LT Orlando Brown Jr., which is concerning. The tackle depth in Kansas City is no better than last season, so if he can’t play get ready for a healthy dose of Mike Remmers.
  • Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson are all new additions to the injury report, but the good news is they all participated in full on Wednesday. Those injuries might be another reason why the Chiefs went out and got a player like Josh Gordon.
  • The Chiefs are also dealing with a ton of ticky-tacky injuries at cornerback. L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons both practiced in full, but were listed on the report. Charvarius Ward remains limited after missing Week 3 with a quad injury.

Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBJ4u_0cCD63g700
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

OT Jordan Mailata Knee DNP

OL Landon Dickerson Hip LP

S Marcus Epps Soulder LP

OT Lane Johnson Ankle LP

C Jason Kelce Foot/Rest LP

S Rodney McLeod Knee FP

LB Davion Taylor Calf FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

