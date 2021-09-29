How to get Iron Ore in New World: All Iron Ore locations

The price of iron ore has continued to tumble, with the price of the steelmaking commodity falling from a record $233 a tonne in May to $94 on Monday. The fall in price comes as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector, in which coal fired steel mills contribute a significant portion of the countries high emission total. Beijing has imposed rapid steel production cuts in an effort to slow its construction-intensive economy. If this policy persists, iron ore demand could be 100m tonnes lower in the second half of the year than it was in the first, and prices could fall as low as $70.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO