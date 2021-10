Lil Nas X is on an upward trajectory unparalleled by anybody in the rap game at the current moment. After one of the best album rollouts in recent memory, a months-long adventure featuring satanic music videos and halted sneaker drops, multiple jaw-dropping live performances at awards shows, hot lead singles, a triple-threat gold look at the Met Gala and a convincing pregnancy leading up to the birth of the rapper's first studio album, Montero, Lil Nas followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest artists in the world and stepped into spotlight at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO