XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $34.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.42% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPEV as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.05% and +223.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.53% lower within the past month. XPEV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

