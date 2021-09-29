Hear Corridor’s new track “Et Hop”

Shannon Lay’s alluring new record, Geist is out today worldwide via Sub Pop. Geist has received acclaimed support from places like Uncut, Stereogum, Under the Radar and Mojo. Pitchfork gave her single “Rare to Wake” its coveted “Best New Track,” saying “Shannon Lay delivers each moment in “Rare to Wake” with deep care and intention. Throughout the song’s five-minute runtime, the Los Angeles songwriter’s voice never appears unaccompanied: It is always layered in harmonies, followed by wordless echoes, or conversing with a sparse ensemble of upright bass, keys, electric guitar, and handclaps. Her lyrics are formed by existential concerns (“Have I always been who I am?”) and quiet affirmations (“I am longing to grow”). While her words slowly outline an imagistic narrative, the real story is in the sound itself—percussion teases a climax that never arrives, the background vocals sometimes overtake the lead, and her central acoustic guitar riff loops with the steady, meditative quality of ambient synths. Like a living painting, each new texture and color shifts the mood.”

