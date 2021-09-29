CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear Corridor’s new track “Et Hop”

Sub Pop Records
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorridor has returned with “Et Hop,” a new single out today on all DSPs worldwide from Sub Pop and in Canada through Bonsound. The song is the band’s first new recorded material since the release of Junior, their acclaimed album from 2019. Written during the sessions for Corridor’s second LP,...

www.subpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Corridor share new single “Et Hop,” announce U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Corridor are back with single, "Et Hop," which is their first newly recorded music since 2019's Junior, which was their first album for Sub Pop. The band recorded the song for University of Montreal radio station CISM's 30th anniversary and it features their signature spiderweb guitar interplay and soaring harmonies. You can check out the song's animated visualizer below.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Feeder’s storming new track ‘Magpie’

Feeder have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Torpedo’ – listen to ‘Magpie’ below. The band’s 11th studio album, announced last month, follows 2019 record ‘Tallulah’ and lands on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music, with the band heading out on a UK tour the following month. Discussing...
THEATER & DANCE
guitar.com

Hear the title track to Joe Bonamassa’s new record Time Clocks

Joe Bonamassa has released the title single from his upcoming album Time Clocks, alongside a nautical music video. The track itself is over seven minutes in length, with “all the epic musical grandeur of [Bonamassa] at his most expressive and ambitious.”. Take a look and a listen below. For Time...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Mastodon’s fierce new track, ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon have released a fierce new track, ‘Tearrinker’ – listen to it below. The track comes with a new, cinematic video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera. It sees the group entering an alternate universe via an empty warehouse. It comes after the group set a release date for their ninth...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Brooklyn Vegan#Tavern#Design#Cism#Francophone#Kexp
brooklynvegan.com

Stream The Last Gang’s new punk/reggae LP and read their track-by-track breakdown

LA punks The Last Gang formed back in the 2000s (led by Brenna Red, who also sang in Fiction Reform and drummed in Civet), but they really started to break out after signing to Fat Wreck Chords and releasing their 2018 album Keep Them Counting. They're now set to follow that album with Noise Noise Noise this Friday (10/8) via Fat (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of the album in this post, along with a track-by-track breakdown from Brenna.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Opera Diabolicus unveil new track “Siren’s Call”

Swedish horror outfit Opera Diabolicus are now releasing the second haunting track of their upcoming full length ‘Death on a Pale Horse’! The new offering will be released upon the masses on November 26, 2021 and the track ‘Siren’s Call’ can now be heard via the official Season of Mist YouTube channel HERE [embedded below]. The link is available for immediate publication.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear The Title Track From Tears For Fears’ First New Album In 17 Years

Tears For Fears — maybe you’ve heard of them? The synth-pop greats, anchored by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, have been on the ’80s nostalgia touring circuit for a long while now, and along the way they’ve put out some previously unreleased songs through a a greatest hits collection and some reissues. But today, Tears For Fears are announcing their first new full-length album since 2004’s Everybody Loves A Happy Ending, making it their first album in just about 17 years. It’s called The Tipping Point and it’ll be out on February 25.
MUSIC
Sub Pop Records

Built to Spill signs with Sub Pop for the world, shares new 2022 tour dates

Sub Pop has (FINALLY!) signed the beloved Pacific Northwest rock band Built to Spill for the entire known universe, to release music for the label in 2022 and beyond. Over the course of 8 studio albums, a compilation, a live record, and consistently legendary live shows, Doug Martsch and his band have created some of our favorite music of the last few decades. We’re feeling pretty pleased with ourselves on this one.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
mixmag.net

​Nas drops new track and announces ‘hip hop storytelling' MasterClass

Nas has just announced his new MasterClass on ‘hip hop storytelling’, an online class for students "of all levels". To go alongside the announcement, Nas has also released a new track and music video, ‘Big Nas’, out yesterday. The track was made as part of the rapper’s new venture -...
HIP HOP
Sub Pop Records

Shannon Lay’s alluring new record, Geist available Today, October 8th via Sub Pop

Shannon Lay’s alluring new record, Geist is out today worldwide via Sub Pop. Geist has received acclaimed support from places like Uncut, Stereogum, Under the Radar and Mojo. Pitchfork gave her single “Rare to Wake” its coveted “Best New Track,” saying “Shannon Lay delivers each moment in “Rare to Wake” with deep care and intention. Throughout the song’s five-minute runtime, the Los Angeles songwriter’s voice never appears unaccompanied: It is always layered in harmonies, followed by wordless echoes, or conversing with a sparse ensemble of upright bass, keys, electric guitar, and handclaps. Her lyrics are formed by existential concerns (“Have I always been who I am?”) and quiet affirmations (“I am longing to grow”). While her words slowly outline an imagistic narrative, the real story is in the sound itself—percussion teases a climax that never arrives, the background vocals sometimes overtake the lead, and her central acoustic guitar riff loops with the steady, meditative quality of ambient synths. Like a living painting, each new texture and color shifts the mood.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Constant Follower Shares New Track “What’s Left to Say”

Tomorrow, Scottish band Constant Follower shares their debut album Neither is, nor ever was, the first full-length collection of their “soaring-ambient-dreampop-experimental-folk.” Co-produced by singer/songwriter Stephen McAll and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer, the record is an intimate and raw collection of songwriting, borne from small, personal moments and orchestrated into stirring layered beauty. Ahead of the record’s full release McAll and company are sharing one final album highlight, “What’s Left to Say,” premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCK MUSIC
Sub Pop Records

Hannah Jadagu shares new single “All My Time Is Wasted” - Headlines Brooklyn’s Sultan Room on October 29th

AND… Supporting Wild Nothing and Beach Fossils through November 1st. Today, October 5th, Hannah Jadagu (pron. juh-dah-goo) is releasing “All My Time Is Wasted,” a new single out worldwide on all DSPs from Sub Pop. The song features lyrics and arrangements from Hannah, was composed and co-produced by the singer and Huck, and includes guest backing vocals from Frankie Cosmos.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Hear Nick Cave's New Spoken Word Track 'Shyness'

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new song, “Shyness,” a spoken-word letter to Daniel and Vera based on Cave’s the Red Hand Files Issue #68 from October 2019. The single, released via Cave’s online store Cave Things, is available as a two-sided black vinyl seven-inch. The music accompanying the spoken word lyrics was written by Cave and Ellis, and performed by the pair with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. The B-side, “Witness,” was also performed with the orchestra.
MUSIC
thesource.com

The New Era & Genre Of Hip Hop is Progressive Music

Violent song lyrics increase negative emotions and thoughts that can lead to aggression, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (Vol. 84, No. 5). The study challenges the ancient Greek “catharsis hypothesis” that claims that expressing aggressive emotion will later...
HIP HOP
Kerrang

Listen: SeeYouSpaceCowboy drop new track featuring Underøath’s Aaron Gillespie

Ahead of the release of next month’s album The Romance Of Affliction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared a new single featuring Underøath​’s Aaron Gillespie. The song goes by the name Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy, and according to vocalist Connie Sgarbossa, ​“is just about the process of struggling with a mental illness and pulling yourself out”.
MUSIC
The Independent

Album reviews: Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under and BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going UnderâââââWe live in a toxic world, according to Sam Fender. We’re politicised, polarised and in a permanent state of anxiety. Why not celebrate surviving all that, he seems to say on his second album, Seventeen Going Under.Fender broke through as a council estate kid singing about his upbringing in North Shields. His debut album tackled poverty, male suicide, class wars and white privilege with the kind of directness that only comes from lived experience. While he’s balked at comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, it’s easy to understand why they’re made: the 27-year-old has a similar, hollering...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy