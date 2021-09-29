Dodgers Broadcaster Jaime Jarrín Will Retire After Next Season
The Hall of Fame Spanish-language broadcaster has called Dodgers games for 64 years and is the longest-tenured announcer in baseball. LOS ANGELES, CA —Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who has been the team's Spanish language radio announcer for 64 years, said Tuesday that next season will be his last in the booth. Jarrín, 85, and a native of Ecuador, began broadcasting Dodger games on KWKW when the team moved from Brooklyn, New York to Los Angeles in 1958.www.dailydodgers.com
