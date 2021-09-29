CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Cowboys divisional win over the Eagles

By Blogging The Boys
Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys 2021 home opener was a special one for a few reasons. The return of quarterback Dak Prescott who injured his ankle last season on that very same field. The Cowboys most recent Hall of Fame inductees (Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson, and Cliff Harris) all received their Hall of Fame rings from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The last reason has to be the dominant fashion in which the Cowboys were able to pick up a divisional win behind the arm of Prescott and the legs of running back Ezekiel Elliott, the latter of whom was being doubted.

