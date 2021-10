CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada families can now access COVID-19 information affecting schools through the state’s School Dashboard. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education are working together to provide information on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools. Parents can now search by county or school to see data on cases for staff and students who were present at school while they were infectious with COVID-19. Those who test positive for COVID-19 but did not attend school while infectious are not included in the State’s Dashboard.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO