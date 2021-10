Seager went 4-for-5 with two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies. Seager delivered a two-run single in the second inning to put the Dodgers up 3-0. He has collected at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. He's also racked up two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored in that span. For the season, Seager is now hitting .289/.381/.456 across 370 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO