Las Vegas Raiders fans were clearly not happy about the team losing the first game of the season. During the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, a group of Raiders fans attacked a Chargers fan. This happened when the Chargers fan got in the face of a Raiders fan and swung at him. That led to other Raiders fans jumping into the fight and joining after the Chargers Fan before the video stops. TMZ Sports obtained the video, which can be found here.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO