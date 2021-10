LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) The 106-win Dodgers advanced to...

