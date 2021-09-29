CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US jury convicts leader of neo-Nazi threat campaign

By GENE JOHNSON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Wednesday following a two-day trial before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison when Judge John C. Coughenour sentences him in January.

