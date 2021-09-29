CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out for Blood: The Cape's Biggest Shark Researchers Just Can't Get Along

By Jonathan Soroff
Cover picture for the articleGet a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Walking down the dock at Long Wharf in August 2020, I was giddy with anticipation. Ulysse Nardin, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, had invited me to tour a 126-foot ship that was docked in Boston before its upcoming voyage. I have minimal interest in fancy timepieces, but couldn’t wait to learn about the boat and its owners and operators, Ocearch, a nonprofit that Ulysse Nardin sponsors. The international research vessel had been tricked out so it could haul white sharks aboard for study before returning them to the sea. I often joke that my spirit animal is a seal, because I can eat my own weight in sushi, could spend the rest of my life on a beach, and have a lifelong, ungodly fascination with white sharks.

