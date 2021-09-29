CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Poster And December Release Date Confirmed

By Ben Travis
Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up, bounty hunters – Boba Fett is back. If it’s been a slightly quieter year on the Star Wars front (with Dave Filoni’s latest animated series The Bad Batch and recent anime anthology Star Wars: Visions leading the way), things are about to ramp up once again in the live-action arena. That’s because the galaxy far, far away’s fan-favourite Mandalorian-armour-clad warrior is getting his own series, The Book Of Boba Fett, and we now have our first proper look at it – as well as an official release date.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Marcia Lucas On Kathleen Kennedy & Sequel Trilogy And Star Wars & Book Of Boba Fett Expectaitions On Disney+ Day | The Cantina

Marcia Lucas On Kathleen Kennedy & Sequel Trilogy And Star Wars & Book Of Boba Fett Expectaitions On Disney+ Day | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! There is no shortage of criticism for Kathleen Kennedy in the modern era of Star Wars. The amount of responsibility she carries for various decisions is… well, on various levels. However, at the end of the day her name is on the Studio’s BIG office. Marcia Lucas, George “The Maker” Lucas’s ex-wife, had some comments about the direction of Star Wars under the House of Mouse. They weren’t great. Also, Disney+ Day is a thing now and they’re allegedly going to show us some stuff from Star Wars , including The Book of Boba Fett. What will it be? No one knows for sure, but it has Shockey scared and excited. Now hurry up and order something!
MOVIES
CNET

The Book of Boba Fett: Everything you need to know about the Star Wars spinoff

If you kept watching until after the end credits of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale last December, you know there'll be a new Star Wars show hitting Disney Plus: The Book of Boba Fett. It'll star the iconic clone bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy, and it's coming this December (along with a Disney Plus special celebrating the character).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Sting
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Jon Favreau
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere Date Announced + Promotional Poster

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT WILL PREMIERE DECEMBER 29 ON DISNEY+. Get your first look at the key art for the series ahead of its debut later this year. Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett — the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian — will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series, which you can see for yourself above.
MOVIES
abc11.com

Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series 'Book of Boba Fett'

Disney+ has found success with a series about the adventures of one bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away. So why not two?. "The Book of Boba Fett," a new Star Wars series starring the franchise's infamous bounty hunter, will premiere exclusively on the service on December 29, Disney announced on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

The Book of Boba Fett Launching December on Disney+

The premiere date appears to coincide with the finale of Hawkeye. "The Book of Boba Fett" will hit Disney+ by the end of the year ... just barely. The streamer confirmed the series will premiere Wednesday, December 20, continuing its new trend away from Friday drops in favor of mid-week debuts for its "Star Wars" and Marvel television series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series
Complex

Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Disney+ revealed Wednesday that The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on the streaming service on December 29. According to Variety, The...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

How The Book of Boba Fett Changes the Bounty Hunter’s Original Star Wars Story

The return of infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Mandalorian was the first big surprise in a second season full of them. First as a hermit living in the deserts of Tatooine, and then as a Mandalorian warrior on a quest to get his father’s armor back, Boba’s story five years after Return of the Jedi was told in the background of Din Djarin and Grogu’s own adventure. And it all led to a massive cliffhanger in the season finale that showed Boba and his new partner, the assassin Fennec Shand, take over Jabba the Hutt’s palace.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Mandalorian Star Teases Return In The Book Of Boba Fett

During the buildup to Season 2 of The Mandalorian, there was widespread talk on the internet that WWE star Sasha Banks had been cast as Sabine Wren, which obviously turned out to be wide of the mark. The professional wrestler’s role as Koska Reeves wasn’t particularly integral or pivotal to the narrative, but she was still a welcome addition to the ensemble.
ENTERTAINMENT
lrmonline.com

Lucy Lawless Lost A Star Wars Role Because Of Fans, Mena Massoud Plays Coy On Ezra Bridger Casting, And The Book Of Boba Fett Release Date | The Cantina

Lucy Lawless Lost A Star Wars Role Because Of Fans, Mena Massoud Plays Coy On Ezra Bridger Casting, And The Book Of Boba Fett Release Date | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! What have we done? We (Star Wars fans) may have cost Lucy Lawless a Star Wars role! The actress weighs in on her possible role in another series being ruined by fan desire to see her replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Also, Mena Massoud plays coy about his role as Ezra Bridger. Okay, that’s ALLEGED role, but you know we know. Lastly, The Book of Boba Fett release date has been revealed as well as a new poster! Drink up Terrans, and let’s get started!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
gizmostory.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ Review – All You Should Know Before Watching It Without Spoilers

The spin-off of the Star Wars franchise The Book of Boba Fett is about to launch in December 2021. It is a science fiction show which has an action and adventure environment in it. This television series is based on Star Wars. However, George Lucas has formulated the actual Star Wars series. Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy are the series’s executive producers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

[Poster] “The Book of Boba Fett” Comes to Disney+ in December

His story is only beginning. Teased in the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff solo series with “The Book of Boba Fett,” and it’s coming to Disney+ on December 29!. When we last saw Boba Fett, played by the returning Temuera Morrison, he...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Star Wars Leak Offers 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Epic Scene

A Star Wars leak from The Book of Boba Fett offers an epic scene that happens to be a throwback to none other than Return of the Jedi. According to the information, a scene in the series will feature Boba Fett apparently battling it out with a Rancor, the same type of monster that Luke Skywalker battled in the pit of Jabba's palace.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Presales Outpacing ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ On Fandango, Bound To Be Best For Bond

After an 18-month release date delay due to the pandemic, the anticipation for MGM/EON/United Artist Releasing’s 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is no doubt huge: Fandango is reporting that the advance ticket sales for Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 are already outstripping Universal’s F9 and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s on target to become the online ticket seller’s best ever for a Bond movie. Fandango reports that already hundreds of showtimes are sold out across the U.S. with theater owners adding new showtimes to meet fan demand. No Time to Die is the first Bond movie to be shot...
MOVIES
Empire

Tilda Swinton-Starring Memoria To Play Only In Cinemas... Forever

The debate about film release windows – how long movies stay in cinemas before they hit home entertainment formats, digital downloads or streaming services – continues to evolve. Indie distributor Neon has an ambitious plan for Memoria, the new film from Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, which stars Tilda Swinton: it'll stay in cinemas... forever.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie gets first trailer

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has shared its first full trailer today (October 7). Adapted from the iconic horror video game series, which sits firmly in the zombie sub-genre, this new adaptation features the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen, Arrowverse actor Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Avan Jogia (Victorious), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Lily Gao (The Expanse) and Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy