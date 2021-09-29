Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Poster And December Release Date Confirmed
Listen up, bounty hunters – Boba Fett is back. If it’s been a slightly quieter year on the Star Wars front (with Dave Filoni’s latest animated series The Bad Batch and recent anime anthology Star Wars: Visions leading the way), things are about to ramp up once again in the live-action arena. That’s because the galaxy far, far away’s fan-favourite Mandalorian-armour-clad warrior is getting his own series, The Book Of Boba Fett, and we now have our first proper look at it – as well as an official release date.www.empireonline.com
