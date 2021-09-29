Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Poster And December Release Date Confirmed

Marcia Lucas On Kathleen Kennedy & Sequel Trilogy And Star Wars & Book Of Boba Fett Expectaitions On Disney+ Day | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! There is no shortage of criticism for Kathleen Kennedy in the modern era of Star Wars. The amount of responsibility she carries for various decisions is… well, on various levels. However, at the end of the day her name is on the Studio’s BIG office. Marcia Lucas, George “The Maker” Lucas’s ex-wife, had some comments about the direction of Star Wars under the House of Mouse. They weren’t great. Also, Disney+ Day is a thing now and they’re allegedly going to show us some stuff from Star Wars , including The Book of Boba Fett. What will it be? No one knows for sure, but it has Shockey scared and excited. Now hurry up and order something!

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO