Visual Art

Robert Dietz & Claudia Rafael chase infinity in Swallowing Tubes

By Henry Bruce-Jones
factmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital artist Claudia Rafael utilises text-to-image GAN animation to create an angelic infinite zoom through a dreamy take on IDM-inflected electro from Robert Dietz. Producer and sound designer Robert Dietz and digital artist Claudia Rafael are close friends, in fact, they live next door to each other. When the time came for Dietz to think about visualising the sounds of Schnups, his debut EP for Live At Robert Johnson, Rafael was the obvious choice, but not just because they happen to be neighbours. Swallowing Tubes is a profound testament to the strength of their creative partnership, showcasing a stunning marriage of sound and image that seems to work at a molecular level. Drawing inspiration from the dreamy pads and transcendent arpeggios of Dietz’s track, Rafael set her sights on the heavens, using a text-to-image GAN (generative adversarial network) to create an infinite zoom through a lysergic landscape of heavenly bodies.

