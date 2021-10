The Kingman volleyball team bounced back from an 0-3 start in pool play at the Lyons tournament to win its final two matches and place fifth overall. The Lady Eagles lost to Ell-Saline in two, 25-21, 25-18, to Southeast of Saline in three, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25 and to Little River in two, 25-20, 25-18, during pool play. They then beat Lyons in the consolation semifinals in three, 18-25, 27-25, 25-23, then defeated Ellsworth in the fifth-place match in three, 24-26, 25-18, 27-25.

