Amazon’s New World Launch Was Actually Pretty Smooth and It Looks Great So Far

I’d tell you not to plan on playing New World today, but… you’re MMORPG players. You already know this advice, and you’re probably also planning to ignore it!. I’m pretty excited for the launch: We’ve had a ton of MMO launches this year, but it’s not every day – or even every year – that we get a real AAA MMORPG with the potential to be a huge hit and break into the top five titles for our genre. So I’m excited for it from that meta level as well as to actually get to play. But of course, I’m working all day, so I’ll be watching from the sidelines as the US servers start their engines (and catching up on the EU rollout first thing when we get up!).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO