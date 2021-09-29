Amazon’s New World Launch Was Actually Pretty Smooth and It Looks Great So Far
Judging an MMORPG on day one is a little like judging a burger while it’s still an uncooked patty of meat surrounded by the other ingredients that will eventually make a delicious sandwich. Imperfect metaphor aside, MMOs always need time to grow a dedicated player base (or not), to iron out the kinks (or not) to drop-in content, and for players to really make the game their own. Even when everything falls into place, the alchemy of what makes a successful MMORPG is mysterious indeed and more than a few big-budget games have fallen ignobly by the wayside.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0