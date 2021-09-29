CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Gorgeous 2.9-Mile Hike Near City In Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery That Will Lead You Past A River And A Lake

By Nikki Rhoades
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 7 days ago

Longing for an interesting hike like no other? Look no further than Lake View Cemetery. Yes, you read that right… we’re going to take a virtual trip along the most magical cemetery hike in Cleveland today. While some may view this as macabre, Clevelanders know that Lake View Cemetery is anything but. It’s peaceful, colorful, inspiring, and a downright reflective hike that immerses you in the loveliness of nature and art. Not sold yet? Just take a look at these photos:

If you're looking for a unique hike in Cleveland to break up the monotony of familiar landscapes, why not swing by the local cemetery?
Since 1869, Lake View Cemetery has quietly remained one of Cleveland's loveliest (and, ironically, liveliest) spots for a long walk.
Circling the cemetery is a 2.9-mile paved loop trail that will take you past some of the park's loveliest natural and man-made features.
While many cemeteries feature cookie-cutter headstones, Lake View is filled to the brim with works of art and celebrations of life.
As the seasons change, the cycle of life and death itself is observable amidst this fantastic landscape.
From the Gilded Age to the Great Depression to today, this Cleveland cemetery takes you on a tour through local history.
And as winter sweeps over the local landscape, the cemetery remains as magical and as eye-catching as ever... but bundle up, because you're not too far from the chilly Lake Erie shore.
Today, Lake View Cemetery has grown to encompass 285 acres of greenery, art, and nature.
It's a solemn and peaceful hike that many have fallen in love with, and there's no better time than now to explore it yourself.
Prepare to fall in love with Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

If you’re looking for a unique stroll through the area, you’ll truly love this magical cemetery hike in Cleveland. History comes to life amidst this ever-changing landscape, and you just might find that there’s no livelier hike in The Land. Have you ever visited this cemetery? What’s your favorite feature? Share your thoughts and photos in the comments!

Want to make more unique discoveries? Travel to a cholera cemetery in Sandusky for more adventure.

