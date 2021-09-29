Jaguars roll to 41-6 grid romp over Eureka
The varsity football Jaguars made short work of visiting Eureka on Saturday, easily dispatching the Loggers, 41-6. The contest, originally scheduled for Sept. 3 but postponed due to COVID-related issues for Eureka, was about as lopsided as they come, as Windsor dominated every phase of the game. The Jaguars’ offense out-gained Eureka 421-167 on the night, utilizing a balanced attack to keep the Loggers on their heels and the chains moving.soconews.org
