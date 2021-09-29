CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars roll to 41-6 grid romp over Eureka

By Greg Clementi, Sports Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity football Jaguars made short work of visiting Eureka on Saturday, easily dispatching the Loggers, 41-6. The contest, originally scheduled for Sept. 3 but postponed due to COVID-related issues for Eureka, was about as lopsided as they come, as Windsor dominated every phase of the game. The Jaguars’ offense out-gained Eureka 421-167 on the night, utilizing a balanced attack to keep the Loggers on their heels and the chains moving.

sjcctimes.com

Tough loss over the weekend for Jaguars football

Foothills quarterback Aajon Johnson threw one 21 yard pass and a 49 yard pass for touchdowns leading Foothill 35-14 win over the Jaguars. The Jaguar highlights were running backs Jared Julian and Aslan Carval each scored a touchdown this past Saturday and both extra point opportunities were made by Jaguars kicker Owen Lagos.
FOOTBALL
Press Democrat

Windsor rolls to 4-0 record with ground attack against Eureka

An all-around effort from Windsor on Saturday night against visiting Eureka helped the Jaguars improve to 4-0 on the season as they handily defeated the Loggers 41-6 in nonleague football play. Windsor jumped out to a 41-0 lead and played with a running clock in the fourth quarter for the...
WINDSOR, CA
Hayden Anderson
