Jaguars roll to 41-6 grid romp over Eureka

JASPER — The seasons may have changed, the temperatures are starting to drop, but Jasper football stayed hot on Friday. The Class 4A-No. 3 Wildcats (6-0, 6-0) are now off to their first 6-0 start since 2013, which was also the last time they won a sectional, after downing Evansville Central, 35-7, at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium. The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference rival Bears had served as a roadblock by beating the Wildcats three times in the last two seasons, but no such obstacle presented itself on this night.

JASPER, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO