Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who attacked his estranged wife with a knife while she was working at St. Marys Hospital has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. Court records show 59-year-old Augustino Nasona will be eligible for release much sooner because he has been given credit for the nearly 860 days he has already spent in jail. Nasona recently pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of an attempted murder charge and another count of felony assault.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO