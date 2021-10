Valorant Deadeye Abilities: Valorant is at the peak of its newly released act 2 episode 3 and we have received a new map in this act. Going by the old ways, we might receive a new agent shortly in the upcoming act. Deadeye has been known to the Valorant audience since the valorant one year anthem, but not much light has dawned on his abilities since then. Recently, we have some news on what might be the abilities of the new agent. The article discusses the potential abilities of the newest agent in the game, and how he will be bringing more mechanical play in Valorant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO