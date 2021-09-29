CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It is so magical to be able to experience this”: Frasier Dam Recreation Area officially opens

By Steven Lindsey
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 28, a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the official opening of the Frasier Dam Recreation Area, on the Green Belt of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. Visitors to “The Frasier” can now enjoy more than three miles of hiking, walking and biking trails, plus kayaking, canoeing and fishing on the Trinity. Birdwatching, picnic areas and benches strategically located for peaceful contemplation of the surroundings add to the allure.

