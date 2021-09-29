Column: An Open Letter to Gov. Brown

I am writing you today because I was dismayed by the letter sent to you by Sheriff Brian Pixley on August 19th. Please know that, despite the claims in the letter, it does not represent the views of the residents of Columbia County as a whole. Many of us — and certainly I, personally — are grateful for your efforts to protect our community. We recognize the incredibly difficult job you’ve been given, and while nobody is happy about the need for ongoing restrictions, we thank you for acting with integrity in making the difficult choices.