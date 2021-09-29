CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA bows out of way in time for next Virgin Galactic spaceflight

By Seth Kurkowski
spaceexplored.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic was in some hot water after deviating from the original flight plan and flying outside of the approved airspace during Richard Branson’s spaceflight in July. The FAA has finished its investigation into the mishap by Virgin Galactic. In a statement to the media, the FAA stated that the...

spaceexplored.com

Comments / 0

spaceexplored.com

NASA reassigns Starliner crew members to SpaceX Crew-5 mission

NASA announced on Wednesday the first two members to fly on SpaceX‘s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The crew members were reassigned from Boeing’s planned first two flights on Starliner, which doesn’t seem to be launching anytime soon. Boeing crew reassigned to SpaceX mission. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

When is the next crewed launch to space?

Since 2000 humanity has had a constant presence of individuals orbiting the Earth onboard the International Space Station. With the rise of commercial opportunities to reach for the stars, and other nations begin their crew launch programs, when is the next crewed launch?. When is the next crewed launch?. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

SpaceX presents Dragon astronaut wings to crew of Inspiration4

It’s tradition for space travelers to receive wings when they return from their trip. Whether military, civilian, or private, if you fly to space, a shiny pair of wings will most likely await you upon your return from some organization. This now includes private SpaceX passengers, as the Inspiration4 crew were the first to receive new Dragon wings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Today

After spiking more than 12% Thursday on news that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared it to resume flying, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) gave back about half of its gains Friday, closing down 5.8%. And that makes a lot of sense. So what. After all, few people...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Antelope Valley Press

Virgin Galactic is cleared for next mission

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Virgin Galactic to fly its SpaceShipTwo, following an investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path during its latest test flight on July 11. The company’s spacecraft had been grounded during the investigation, which began a month after the flight. During the flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
itresearchbrief.com

FAA closes Virgin Galactic mishap probe, allowed to resume launches

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently stated that it ended its mishap investigation and lifted a grounding order that was imposed earlier. The probe was launched into the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch on July 11 over the issues of the spacecraft wandering from its assigned airspace as it descended.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Government Technology

FAA Closes Investigation, Allows Virgin Galactic to Fly

(TNS) — Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after the Federal Aviation Administration closed its month-long investigation Wednesday into an anomaly that occurred during its July 11 space flight. The next mission for the company's space plane VSS Unity could come as early as mid-October pending inspections of the craft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

[FAA extends public comment period] Starship Super Heavy Environmental report reveals new details about SpaceX’s latest rocket

Today the FAA released the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for Starship/Super Heavy operations out of Boca Chica, Texas. These documents provide insight into what the future holds for SpaceX in South Texas. The release of the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) is a major step towards SpaceX gaining approval...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Virgin Galactic shares surge after FAA clears it for launch, ends probe

Shares of Virgin Galactic surged almost ten percent after the Federal Aviation Administration said it has closed its investigation into a “mishap” on the company’s July 11 flight that carried its billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson into space — allowing the company to resume launches after a nearly month-long suspension.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

FAA clears Virgin Galactic to start flying again

Virgin Galactic has been cleared for liftoff once more. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has wrapped up its six-week inquiry into the July 11 test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity suborbital space plane, agency officials announced Wednesday (Sept. 29). The July 11 mission was a big one for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Virgin Galactic Climbs on Nod to Resume Flights After FAA Ends Probe

Investing.com – Virgin Galactic stock (NYSE:SPCE) soared by more than 9% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the U.S. aviation safety regulator closed its probe into the company’s last spaceflight and gave it the go-ahead to resume launches. The Federal Aviation Administration was probing the company’s July 11 launch of its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic 'back on track' after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is "back on track" after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That "lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23," the company's next flight, which has been postponed. "We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic," the analysts said. "Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile." Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

NASA and SpaceX now targeting October 30 for launch of Crew-3 mission

SpaceX and NASA’s next crew mission is now targeting October 30, at 2:43 a.m. EDT. There is a backup date available on October 31 at 2:21 a.m. EDT. This new date pushes the launch one day sooner, with the backup date previously being the target date, and provides two consecutive launch attempt opportunities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Orbit Fab has plans to fuel up satellites in space, launching on a future SpaceX Moon mission

Orbit Fab is putting up the investment to place the geostationary satellite gas station in orbit for future military, intelligence, and commercial assets. Named Tanker-002, Orbit Fab will place their second orbital refueling station in a geostationary orbit around Earth in the hope that potential customers will buy into the idea. That’s right, Orbit Fab has no current customer base, as no satellite has the capability to refuel in orbit, but the list of potential customers is endless. They hope that now that the possibility exists, more satellites will add the technology onto the satellites.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

