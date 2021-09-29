Crucial Matchups to Extend Packers Win Streak in Week 4

Sunday night was easily one of the biggest wins of Coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure as Head Coach. The Packers team came out buzzing and quickly built a lead. After the 49ers took a lead, Aaron Rodger ripped San Francisco’s heart out, taking the Packers into field goal range in just 34 seconds. In many ways, this was a dynamic team win and it was incredible to see a short-handed roster dominate against an NFC contender for much of the game. This week, the Packers look to stack success at home against a reeling Pittsburg team looking to right their season before it gets too late. If Green Bay wants to stretch their win total to three, they must take control in these three crucial matchups.