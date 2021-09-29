Prep football: Unbeaten ... but unbearable? Hoover off to flying start, despite grumbles

Last meeting: Tennessee High 35, Abingdon 9 (Sept. 27, 2009, at Bristol) No team needs reason to smile more than Tennessee High, which returns to the gridiron after another tragic death, this time to beloved assistant coach Trae Leonard. Expect the emotions to be high tonight, much like they were last week in a 40-14 loss at David Crockett. Abingdon (2-1) has sandwiched a late loss to Christiansburg between a pair of shutout wins by a combined 83-0 against John Battle and Richlands. Abingdon rolled up 492 yards against the Blue Tornado, while holding them to 108. Tennessee High (1-2), playing less than a week after the tragic drowning of junior Micah Montgomery, trailed just 20-14 at the break last week against the Pioneers, but couldn’t slow down Crockett’s all-everything Brenden Reid, who finished with five touchdowns. These clubs have met 13 times, with the Vikings winning 10 of them. Abingdon won three years in a row in 1924-26. The Falcons have only scored double figures once in the series.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO