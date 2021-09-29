CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Unbeaten ... but unbearable? Hoover off to flying start, despite grumbles

By Rick Ryan rickryan@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalfway through the regular season, Herbert Hoover is playing its best football in many years. The Huskies, ranked third in the Class AA playoff ratings, are 5-0 for the first time since 1995. They’ve also got the No. 1 offense in the state with 249 points — a shade under 50 per game — and their defense has permitted just one touchdown over the last three games and 29 total points.

