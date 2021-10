I've seen messages online from parents in Kilgore talking about students not being able to use the bathroom in the middle of the school day, this is because of the Tik Tok challenges going on. Other parents in Hallsville have mentioned bathrooms being locked when class is in session. One staff member of Tyler ISD saying that teachers and administrators are having to monitor bathroom activity due to theft and vandalism from the online challenge. There is only one way to correct this inappropriate behavior which is to make the punishment for this behavior more severe.

KILGORE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO