Chicago shooting leaves 5 shot, including suspect, in Fulton River District along Milwaukee Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left five people wounded, including one of the suspected shooters, in the Fulton River District neighborhood just west of downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooting began shortly before 5 p.m. in the 800-block of North Milwaukee, near the intersection of Halsted, Milwaukee and Grand.

Police said witnesses told them they saw at least two cars chasing each other down the street, firing at each other. Witnesses saw at one car where the shooter had the gun out the window.

"I looked in the rearview mirror and I could see these guys swerving and coming right at us and I'm like that's it, We're involved. We're in the way now," said witness Steven Niewiedzial.

There were five total people injured by gunfire, four innocent bystanders and one man suspected of being a shooter.

"Next thing you know three cars are coming up on the side of us going on the opposite side of traffic, shooting," Niewiedzial said. "They were shooting at the guy in the first car. They were shooting at him. He had bullet holes in his car and he has two flat tires and he was just going, you could see him scraping and going. And they were hanging out the windows and shooting."

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the back. A 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and is in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. A 30-year-old woman was grazed on the leg by gunfire and is in good condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in good condition.

One of the victims was shot while riding a Divvy bike near Kinzie and Milwaukee.

All five were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, except for the 27-year-old man who was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police refused to answer any questions regarding the shooting saying they are still interviewing witnesses and trying to compile as much of a video trail as they can in order to find all of those responsible.