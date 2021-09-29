Services will be held for 89-year old Maryville resident Margorie “Marge” Hutt at 10 am on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. A visitation with family members will be held in the Annex of the church beginning at 9 am. Departure for a graveside services in Blanchard, Iowa will be at noon. Memorials can be directed in Mare’s name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.